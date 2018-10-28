Thousands came out for the Trunk or Treat at Jackson Generals Ball Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is the 11th annual Trunk or Treat at the Jackson Generals Ball Park and it keep getting bigger every year.



Trunk or Treat is organized by the City of Jackson.

Organizers spent over $15,000 on candy just for this years event.

Over 80 vehicles owned by privately owned businesses were stationed, ready for the kids.

“It’s what we do it for, it’s to bring unity to the community, we’ve seen about 10,000 people so far. We only had the gates open for about an hour and a half and this has just been the greatest thing ever so far, it’s just been so good,” said organizer of Trunk or Treat, Jeff Wall.