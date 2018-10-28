West Tennesseans try beers from all over America

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 10th Annual Brew Fest was held at Jackson Fairgrounds.



West Tennesseans got to enjoy local vendors food, games and afternoon entertainment.

The Brew Fest offered visitors an unlimited amount of samples.

One visitor says he looks forward to the Brew fest ever year.

“Really enjoy it. What I like the best is the cigars, believe it or not, the cigars are pretty good and their home brew beer is totally different, it’s something that I really enjoy drinking,” said Jason Listenbee, a visitor at the Brewfest.

The Jackson Brew Fest is a 21 and up event.