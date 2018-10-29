Accused gunman charged with murder in Trenton shooting

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting in Trenton that left one man dead.

Trenton police confirm Bill Smith was shot and killed Friday evening.

Police responded to a report of gunshots on Lexington Street and found Smith in the road.

Smith was transported to Humboldt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Brad Johnson is being charged with second-degree murder.

He is being held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex without bond.