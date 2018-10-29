Agencies offer tips for Halloween safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — Halloween is almost here, and before you and the kids head out, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reminds parents to plan ahead.

The department says children should walk on sidewalks and avoid food left outside of homes.

They also say to check Halloween candy for hidden items or opened wrappers before letting your child eat it.

Homeowners should also make sure decorations are out of the way to keep people from falling, and to make sure pets are kept inside and away from trick-or-treating crowds.

“We want everyone to have a great Halloween season,” said Lt. Allen Castleman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. “If you want to celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating, do so, but make sure you do so safely.”

If you would like more information on Halloween safety, visit the American Academy of Pediatrics website at www.aap.org or the National Safety Council website at nsc.org. Just enter “Halloween safety” in the search bar.