Early morning fire damages east Jackson building

JACKSON, Tenn. — Crews responded to an early morning fire Monday in east Jackson.

Police say they got the call around 2 a.m. to an address in the 700 block of North Hays Avenue.

Police confirm there was no one inside and there were no injuries reported.

The building, known as Watkins Store, was severely damaged, according to police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jackson Fire Marshal Lamar Childress said they are sending evidence to the state crime lab.