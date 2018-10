Fruit Cocktail Cake

Submitted by: Connie Cox

1 can of fruit cocktail

2 cups of sugar

2 cups of flour

2 eggs

Mix sugar and eggs, flour, fruit cocktail and I teaspoon of vanilla flavoring.

Bake at 350 degrees 45-60 minutes until brown.

Mix butter, melted margarine and milk for glaze.

Pour on top after cake has cooled.