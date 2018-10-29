Local businesses are backing JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones’ 10-year-plan

JACKSON, Tenn.–Some supporters of the plan say adhering by Dr. Jones 10-year-plan will help Jackson be a better place to live in, learn in, and work in.

“We have got to make sure that we continue down this path of improving our public schools,” said the CEO and President of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce Kyle Spurgeon.

Spurgeon said supporting Dr. Jones 10-year-plan will help maintain a relation between local businesses.

“Communities are most successful when organizations within that community work together,” said Spurgeon.

Supporters of the plan will be assisting Dr. Jones in improving the Jackson-Madison County School System.

“One of our jobs here at the chamber is to recruit new industry and work with existing industry,” said Spurgeon.

President of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jeff Sisk said the plan will correct the shortage of skilled labor.

“Its all about student success and workforce development from the technical college perspective and his workforce development center plan can help us meet that need,” said Sisk.

Board member of the Jackson Chamber, Jim Ferrell said the workforce development center will help prepare students.

“Is that when the students come out of school that they are ready to go into the business work environment and be sure that he’s got a good solid background to be able to do that,” said Ferrell.

Supporters also said backing the plan will create a stronger school system, ultimately helping the City of Jackson as a whole.

“We can attract more businesses to our community, new manufacturing facilities to the company, to this area, we would like for them to be able to see that they’ve got a good base of employees for the future that is coming out of our school system,” said Ferrell.

“If his 10-year-plan is resourced properly and implemented Jackson will be a better place to live, to learn, and to work,” said Sisk.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones for his comments on the Chamber’s announcement, however he was unavailable.