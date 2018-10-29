Local sheriff’s office says they see 20-30 robocall complaints per day

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Robocalls aren’t only annoying, but they also scam people.

Many Americans are bombarded with cell phone scams known as robocalls every day.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they have seen a spike in the number of complaints they have received. They now receive a total of 20 to 30 complaints a day.

Scammers spoof caller IDs to make it look like you are receiving a phone call from a local number.

This will make it likely for you to answer the phone. When you answer the phone, scammers make money.

Madison County Sheriff John Mehr says to just hang up.

“You can tell that delay in the call, you know, if you say hello and there’s nobody there on the other end, and you may say hello once or twice, and all of a sudden, ‘I’m Suzy,’ or ‘Joe,’ or you know, just hang up,” Madison County Sheriff John Mehr said.

You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission or download apps on your phone to stop robocalls.

It is illegal for them to call once you have been added to the “do not call” list.