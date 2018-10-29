Mugshots : Madison County : 10/26/18 – 10/29/18

1/38 Shavarius Franklin Harassment

2/38 John Heigle Simple domestic assault

3/38 Anthony Lewis Violation of community corrections

4/38 Antonio Blaylock Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving, vandalism, leaving the scene of accident, tampering with construction signs and barricades



5/38 Mira Harris Aggravated assault

6/38 Carlos Johnson Violation of probation

7/38 Christian Williams Shoplifting

8/38 Christopher Blackburn DUI, open container law



9/38 Claudine Wesley Shoplifting

10/38 Clinton Gunn Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/38 Cody Bynum DUI, violation of implied consent law

12/38 Darryl Williams Shoplifting



13/38 Dennis Blalock DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/38 Derrick Tucker Simple domestic assault

15/38 Devoy Wortham Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/38 Edward Glass Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/38 Felipe Godwin Failure to appear

18/38 Jalen Newsome Schedule I, II & VI drug violations

19/38 Jamal Wilson Criminal simulation, schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

20/38 Javarious Jett Aggravated assault



21/38 Jeffery Thomas Fugitive-Hold for other agency

22/38 Jennifer Schuerenberg Violation of community corrections

23/38 Jovan Gibson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

24/38 Kenneth Dandridge Violation of community corrections, violation of probation



25/38 Marcus Berry Shoplifting

26/38 Matthew Tucker Simple domestic assault

27/38 Michael Bills Vandalism, public intoxication

28/38 Michael Golden Aggravated assault



29/38 Michael Jones Failure to appear

30/38 Octavious Hardin Public intoxication

31/38 Patrice Whisnant Shoplifting

32/38 Paul Lee Failure to appear



33/38 Rebecca Whitnel Violation of probation

34/38 Ricky Maddox Simple domestic assault, shoplifting

35/38 Robert Williams Vandalism

36/38 Stanley Fowlks Burglary of motor vehicle, theft under $999



37/38 Texceria Jenkins Failure to appear

38/38 Waylon Wyatt Assault, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest













































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/26/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/29/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.