Mugshots : Madison County : 10/26/18 – 10/29/18 October 29, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/38Shavarius Franklin Harassment 2/38John Heigle Simple domestic assault 3/38Anthony Lewis Violation of community corrections 4/38Antonio Blaylock Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving, vandalism, leaving the scene of accident, tampering with construction signs and barricades 5/38Mira Harris Aggravated assault 6/38Carlos Johnson Violation of probation 7/38Christian Williams Shoplifting 8/38Christopher Blackburn DUI, open container law 9/38Claudine Wesley Shoplifting 10/38Clinton Gunn Driving on revoked/suspended license 11/38Cody Bynum DUI, violation of implied consent law 12/38Darryl Williams Shoplifting 13/38Dennis Blalock DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license 14/38Derrick Tucker Simple domestic assault 15/38Devoy Wortham Driving on revoked/suspended license 16/38Edward Glass Driving on revoked/suspended license 17/38Felipe Godwin Failure to appear 18/38Jalen Newsome Schedule I, II & VI drug violations 19/38Jamal Wilson Criminal simulation, schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 20/38Javarious Jett Aggravated assault 21/38Jeffery Thomas Fugitive-Hold for other agency 22/38Jennifer Schuerenberg Violation of community corrections 23/38Jovan Gibson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 24/38Kenneth Dandridge Violation of community corrections, violation of probation 25/38Marcus Berry Shoplifting 26/38Matthew Tucker Simple domestic assault 27/38Michael Bills Vandalism, public intoxication 28/38Michael Golden Aggravated assault 29/38Michael Jones Failure to appear 30/38Octavious Hardin Public intoxication 31/38Patrice Whisnant Shoplifting 32/38Paul Lee Failure to appear 33/38Rebecca Whitnel Violation of probation 34/38Ricky Maddox Simple domestic assault, shoplifting 35/38Robert Williams Vandalism 36/38Stanley Fowlks Burglary of motor vehicle, theft under $999 37/38Texceria Jenkins Failure to appear 38/38Waylon Wyatt Assault, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/26/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/29/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.