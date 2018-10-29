Sheriff’s office searches for suspects in robbery attempt, assault

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in an attempted robbery and aggravated assault last week in east Madison County.

Sheriff John Mehr says two people went to a home on Lucas Cove and rang the doorbell. When the homeowner answered the door, the suspect forced their way into the home.

“(They) rang the door bell. The owner of the house came to the door, got ready to open it, they marched themselves in to rob that individual,” Mehr said.

The homeowner told investigators that one of the suspects pulled a bag from their waistband, which the owner believed was a gun, and hit the homeowner in the head, Mehr said.

Mehr says the homeowner was able to hit his home security panic alarm, and the suspects ran from the home. Investigators believe the suspects left in a gray Ford Fusion.

One suspect is described as a thin black man, wearing a blue hoodie. The second suspect is a heavyset individual wearing a gray hoodie.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).