South Side begins journey back to the state tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today, the spotlight was on the South Side Hawks.

Led by their senior experience, South Side went 21-8 last season, advancing to the first round of the state tournament.

While some would consider this a rebuilding year for the Hawks, Head Coach DaMonn Fuller still expects a certain level of excellence and is pushing his players to grow and mature during this preseason period.

The Hawks have no seniors recorded on this year’s roster, but expect Coach Fuller’s team to still produce a high quality brand of basketball.