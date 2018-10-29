Stormy Weather on Halloween Night

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Monday, October 29th

It’s been another pleasant day in West Tennessee with clear skies and light winds and it’ll remain that way overnight. However, while there’s one more nice day to enjoy tomorrow, a cold front is forecast to move into West Tennessee on Halloween night. Showers and thunderstorms look likely with a potential for heavy rain and strong storms.

TONIGHT

Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s at the coolest point of the night. Winds from the southwest will make for a much more mild night than we had last night when we reached the middle 30s!

Expect another mostly sunny day on Tuesday with gusty winds, at sustained speeds of 10-15 mph, from the southwest getting our highs into the lower 80s in the afternoon! We’ll stay dry through sunset but showers and thunderstorms will gradually become more and more likely throughout the day on Wednesday. There’s a likely chance for rain from Halloween night through Thursday so tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast risk for severe weather, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

