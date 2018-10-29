Sunny And Cooler Today

Weather Update–

Today:

Good Morning West Tennessee! A cold start to the day with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s ! The good news is we will rebound pretty quickly later this morning. Temperatures should climb fairly quickly through the 40s and upper 50s through noon today. An area of High pressure just west of the region will be overhead so skies should also remain pretty clear of clouds. High today could climb to around 70…



Tonight/Tomorrow:

High pressure settles off to the south and east of the region shifting the flow back out of the south. That in combination with synoptically rising heights in response to a strong trough digging across the northern Plains will help keep temps on the warm side overnight maybe not even dropping out of the 50s. This will also lead to a dramatic warm up in the afternoon where highs may climb to near 80°F

