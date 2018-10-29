TCA’s Petty to continue career at Milligan College

JACKSON, Tenn. — This morning, TCA senior Lauren Petty signed her letter of intent to play volleyball with NAIA affiliate Milligan College.

Petty helped lead the Lady Lions to 4 district championships, 3 region championships, and 3 appearances at the state tournament.

She also finished her career as the all time leader in aces at TCA with 332.

Athletic Director Ken Northcut released a statement saying, “Milligan is not only getting a great volleyball player, but more importantly a great student and person. We at TCA are happy for Lauren and her family for the opportunity to further your education and athletic endeavors.”