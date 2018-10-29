Trenton shooting suspect appears in court on second-degree murder charge

TRENTON, Tenn. — A Trenton man is charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Brad Johnson, 36, appeared in court Monday afternoon, accused of fatally shooting a 43-year-old Trenton man.

“You’re here for arraignment. It looks like you have two charges,” Gibson County General Sessions Court Judge Jeff Mueller said. “You have a second-degree murder charge and an unlawful possession of a firearm charge.”

The incident took place Friday evening when Trenton police say a victim identified as Billy Smith was found lying on the street, between Second and Lexington Street.

“Officers arrived, they found the victim Billy Smith laying on the road of Lexington Street with a gunshot wound to the chest,” Judge Mueller said.

Trenton police say Smith was taken to Humboldt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. They say they’re still investigating a potential motive for the shooting.

Attorneys say Johnson is considered a flight risk. He will be held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex in lieu of $300,000 bond.

Johnson is scheduled to return to court Dec. 14.