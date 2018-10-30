AT&T expands high-speed internet access in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — A company has expanded access to high-speed internet in Madison County.

AT&T says fixed wireless internet is now available in several areas including Denmark, Jackson, Medon, Mercer and Pinson.

They plan to provide access to 1.1 million locations by 2020.

“This technology is exactly what we’ve been looking for, because we can serve these homes in these rural areas now that have not been able to do prior to this,” said State Rep. Johnny Shaw of District 80.

The internet expansion comes as AT&T expands fixed wireless internet to 18 states.