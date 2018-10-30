Cassie JoAnn Miller

Funeral services for Cassie JoAnn Miller, age 36, will be held on Wednesday October 31, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Hunt Funeral Home Chapel with Brother David Worley officiating. Burial will follow at Bradford Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ms. Miller a homemaker was born in Union City Tennessee on September 30, 1982 to Steve Reynolds and Theresa Porter, and passed away Saturday October 27, 2018 at Jackson Madison Co General Hospital.

She is survived by husband Terry Miller of Bradford, Tennessee, two daughters Chloe JoAnn Miller and Kendall Jo Miller of Bradford, Tennessee, two sons Jordon David Reynolds, and Christopher Paxton Miller of Bradford, Tennessee, mother and stepfather Theresa and Curtis Porter of Bradford, Tennessee Father and stepmother Steve and Melissa Reynolds of Paris, Tennessee, Paternal Grandmother Margaret Reynolds of Greenfield, Tennessee, sister Amy (Parrish) Turner of Medina, Tennessee, brother Christopher Dwayne Reynolds of Paris, Tennessee, mother-in-law Lola Miller of Rutherford, Tennessee.

Hunt Funeral Home LLC is honored to serve the family of Cassie JoAnn Miller.