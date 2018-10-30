Dan H. Doran

Dan H. Doran, age 86 of Rock Hill, SC passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 28, 2018. His graveside service will be 2:00PM Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Olive Branch Cemetery with burial to follow. Visitation will be 3:00-6:00PM Saturday, November 3, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington St., Paris, TN 38242.

Dan H. Doran was born January 3, 1932 in Palmersville, TN. He was the son of the late Chester and Bennie Zatha Doran Capps. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War and a member of the VFW. He loved cars and was a member of Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ.

Mr. Doran is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sue French Doran; two sons: Wayne Doran (Jeanie) of Woodbridge, VA and Ricky Doran (Carole) of Rock Hill, SC; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.