Mrs. Helen Willis Terry, age 98 formerly of Camden, TN passed away on October 27, 2018. Mrs. Terry was born on October 13, 1920 in Rutherford, TN to the late Fronie and Almus Willis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Terry and son in law, Randy Jones. Mrs. Terry was a former owner and operator of Benton Cleaners and a member of the First Baptist Church in Camden. Survived by: Daughters: Brenda (Dennis) Holliman of Athens, AL, Carol Jones of Tucker, GA, Grandchildren: Scott Jones of Greensboro, GA, Ryan (Allison) Jones of Dacula, GA, Amanda (Bob) Glover of Bainbridge, GA, Great Grandchildren: Hunter Jones, Hannah Jones, Cullen Glover, Coker Glover, Nephew: Willis (Rose) Graves of Rutherford, TN. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Limestone County (Athens, AL) for their loving care as well as a special thank you to Charla for her constant care and concern. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 9 am at the Camden City Cemetery with Dr. Mike Blankenship officiating. Visitation with the Terry family will be held on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel.