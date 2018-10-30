Long Range Planning Committee members discuss possible contractors for new schools

JACKSON, Tenn.–Tuesday’s meeting dove right into possible architects or contractors for the private-public building of Jackson-Madison County Schools.

At the meeting were RD&M Builders, a construction company that has done work on Jackson-Madison County Schools in the past.

“We’ve been in business for some 40 some odd years and so we are just proud to be here we are proud that they accepted us to come and be apart of this meeting,” said RD&M President, William Richard Thomas.

“So I am happy to see the fact that you know other contractors, minority contractors, people of color or just everybody be apart of the bidding process,” said Sheila Godwin, who attended the meeting.

The company gave a presentation of their past work for the committee.

But after further discussion, the board decided to table the options for more information.

“RDM to come back before us with a proposal just like the healthy community did. So we want to make it fair for them,” said Thomas.

Also due to the absence of others with vital information to help the board make a decision, the vote was postponed.

Godwin, who attended Tuesday’s meeting said although a decision was not made, she feels the committee is moving in the right direction.

“Makes the community feel good that you know that, you know that people are being included in the process,” said Godwin.

A vote on possible contractors for the building of new schools has been rescheduled for the coming weeks.