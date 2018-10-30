Milan Police and City of Martin celebrate Halloween early

MILAN, Tenn.–Milan Police cars crowded the Milan City Park as officers gave children some sweet treats.

The Milan “Trunk or Treat” kicked off Tuesday evening with two lines of Milan Police cars and lots of candy. Milan Police stood outside of their vehicles to hand kids candy out of their trunks as many kids and parents stood in long lines to receive treats for Milan Police. Police Chief Bobby Sellers says the department wanted to build a relationship with the kids in their community.

“To show our community that we got caring police officers and that want to give back and devote their time to interacting with the young people. This is the 2nd Annual “Trunk or Treat” for the Milan Police Department,” said Chief Sellers.

The City of Martin also held The Great Pumpkin Parade in downtown Martin, Tuesday. There was also a city-wide trick-or-treat event. Martin will host a Great Pumpkin Party Wednesday afternoon at C.E. Weldon Library.