Mugshots : Madison County : 10/29/18 – 10/30/18

1/18 Jazmin Hollingsworth Vandalism

2/18 April Horvath Violation of community corrections

3/18 Aprintess McCants Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/18 Billy King Violation of community corrections, violation of probation



5/18 Dallas Jones Theft under $999

6/18 Delwalte Taylor Violation of probation

7/18 Hershel Hurst Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

8/18 Jay Glisson Failure to appear



9/18 John Harris Simple domestic assault

10/18 Kimberly Nimmo Assault

11/18 Kristin Cook Violation of probation

12/18 Levante Reid Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/18 Linda Cooper Aggravated domestic assault

14/18 Mathew Coln Public intoxication

15/18 Patrice Whisnant Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/18 Rashad Taylor Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



17/18 Stephon Phinnessee Failure to appear, violation of probation

18/18 Tosha Hayes Assault





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/29/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/30/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.