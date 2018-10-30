Mugshots : Madison County : 10/29/18 – 10/30/18 October 30, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/18Jazmin Hollingsworth Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18April Horvath Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Aprintess McCants Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Billy King Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Dallas Jones Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Delwalte Taylor Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Hershel Hurst Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Jay Glisson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18John Harris Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Kimberly Nimmo Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Kristin Cook Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Levante Reid Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Linda Cooper Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Mathew Coln Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Patrice Whisnant Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Rashad Taylor Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Stephon Phinnessee Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Tosha Hayes Assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/29/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/30/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore