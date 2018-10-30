Several stores open for business in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several new business opened Tuesday in the Hub City.

“I’ve been in the jewelry business for over 25 years, and so this is just a combination of everything I’ve ever done,” Forever Knot Boutique manager Carol Taylor said.

The grand opening of the boutique was marked with a ribbon cutting along side ambassadors of the Jackson Chamber. Taylor says her store mainly caters to women in the community.

“I’m dressing someone that is my age, and we have fashion-friendly pieces,” Taylor said.

Jackson is known as a “hub city” for a reason, with many West Tennesseans coming here for shopping and food services.

If you’re looking for a place to get your grub on, Tacos 4 Life has you covered.

“So we’re all about tacos here,” said Tacos 4 Life co-owner Austin Samuelson. “We have 14 different tacos on the menu.”

Samuelson started the Arkansas-based company as a way to help feed children in need.

“Really we were inspired by Toms Shoes,” Samuelson said. “So you know with Toms, every time you give or buy a pair of shoes, they give a pair of shoes, and we felt like we could do that with food.”

For every 22 cents spent, they are able to give meals to children, having already made enough for 7,000 meals at the new Jackson location.

Another new food location that opened Tuesday is Captain D’s in south Jackson.

“We are the nations leading QSR for seafood for sure,” Director of Franchise Operations Kori Walker said. “We believe we stand out not just based on our food quality but our price point.”

So far it’s been non-stop all day at the south Highland Avenue location.

“We are super excited to be here. The turnout is amazing,” Walker said. “We kind of anticipated that by all the excitement in the area, just trainers and myself just being out in the community. People see our shirts, and they’re asking, ‘when do you guys open?'”

So whether you are looking for food or shopping options, stores are making Jackson their home.

For more information on store hours, visit the “Seen On 7” section of our website.