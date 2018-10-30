Showers and Thunderstorms Arriving Later on Halloween Night

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, October 30th

A warm, windy, and sunny day for West Tennessee in late October is hard to beat! Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts, because showers and thunderstorms are looking likely on Halloween night with colder weather quickly following to start November.

TONIGHT

It’ll stay quite warm overnight with increasing cloud cover, gusty winds, and low temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually arrive tomorrow afternoon and evening, so no rain is expected tonight.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions on Wednesday will include an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up to the middle 70s during the afternoon but start falling promptly after the cold front moves in early Thursday morning. Southwest Tennessee is in a marginal risk for severe weather where one or two thunderstorms could become strong or severe. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a detailed look at the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

