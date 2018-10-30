West TN Healthcare approves buying property in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–West Tennessee Healthcare is buying existing property in downtown Jackson.

The board of trustees of West Tennessee Healthcare met Tuesday night for their monthly meeting.

The board approved buying the building where ‘The Lift’ is currently housed in downtown Jackson, which the group has rented since ‘The Lift’ opened.

They also approved $470,000 for new equipment to treat patients at the Kirkland Cancer Center.

“We prepare for emergency’s all of the time and you can never train to much for those types of events so we want to make sure that our employees our managers our leader our medical staff that everyone is prepared in case of an emergency,” said Amy Garner, communications officer with West Tennessee Healthcare.

West Tennessee Healthcare will have a leadership retreat coming up on November 6.