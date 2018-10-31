Budget committee meets, discusses school renovations

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Madison County Budget Committee met Wednesday night to discuss the hiring of a contractor for school renovations.

Committee members say renovations could cost up to $4.2 million for the Whitehall facility.

The contractors will be expanding the school to include 10 new pre-k classrooms.

“We have a lot of Pre-K students. 4,500 that are not served by the system. What that means is when they start kindergarten, they’re gonna be behind, so academic-wise its going to be a huge investment well a good investment,” said James Pete Johnson, chairman of the budget committee.

Members of the committee said that they hope that the project will be done by the beginning of next school year.