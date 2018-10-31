Community Montessori holds annual Multicultural Market

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students got to travel the world Wednesday without leaving their school.

Community Montessori in Jackson held their annual multicultural market.

Students could visit stations to learn more about Jamaica, France, Italy and other countries.

One teacher says this is the most hands-on event the students take part in each year.

“They’re really immersed into that culture, and once they come in here, they’re able to add bits and piece of knowledge from things they may already know,” teacher Callie Dollar said.

Students have individual and group projects to help them prepare in the weeks leading up to the market.