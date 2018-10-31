Funeral services for Edward Bernard “Jug” Woods, age 66, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 5:00 pm at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Woods passed away on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Thursday, November 1, 2018 from 12:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Woods will lie in state Friday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.