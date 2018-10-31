Funeral services for James Andrew “Do” Johnson, age 65, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 12:00 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Johnson passed away on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at Adamsville Nursing & Rehab Center in Adamsville, Tennessee.

Visitation will begin Friday, November 2, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Johnson will lie in state Saturday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.