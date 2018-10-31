Juveniles charged in gas station break-in

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Three juveniles are in custody after a break-in Tuesday night in west Madison County.

According to a news release, deputies responded just after 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to an alarm at McKenzie’s Market on Airways Boulevard.

Deputies discovered that the suspects forced open the outer door of the business, but did not get into the store.

The release says deputies drove through McKenzie’s Trailer Park, where they determined a white Ford Ranger had been in the area.

Deputies then stopped a vehicle matching the description on Highway 223, where the three juvenile suspects were arrested.

They have been issued juvenile citations and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, and their parents have been notified.