Luther Howard Deaton

Luther Howard Deaton, 1918-2018, died Friday evening October 26,2018 at his home at Brookdale Jackson Oaks.

He was born November 25,1918 in Chester County, TN in the community of Gale, to the late William Luther and Lillie Irene Holloway Deaton. He married the love of his life, Virginia Case on April 15, 1941 in Corinth, MS. He lovingly cared for her for over 17 years through her battle with Alzheimer’s during their 54-year marriage. He later married Hazel McCollum on August 28, 1999. They were married 16 years prior to her death.

He was a project manager with Hubert M. Owen Construction Company, where he was involved with the construction of the Conalco plant in New Johnsonville, First National Bank in mid-town Jackson (which had the first drive thru window), Jackson Coliseum (now known as Oman Arena), Goodyear Tire plant in Union City, and multiple additions to The Jackson Clinic, as well as many others, until his retirement in 1984.

He was a faithful member of Englewood Baptist Church for over 60 years, where he served his Lord as Deacon and in many other capacities.

He was a decorated World War II veteran who served from December 1942-December 1945 in the Pacific Liberation of the Philippines as a combat engineer serving on the Islands of Leyte, Okinawa and in the Marshall Islands Campaign.

He is survived by his daughters, Jeanette (Bobby) Holt and Diane (Jimmy) Davis of Jackson, TN; a granddaughter, Jennifer (John) Hicks of Pinson, TN; a grandson, Mike (Julie) Holt of Walland, TN; 5 great grandchildren, John Tyler Hicks, Jennabeth Hicks and Jorja Hicks of Pinson, TN; Megan (Scott) Hernandez of Jackson, TN and Robert Holt of Walland, TN; 1 great great grandchild, Audree Proctor of Jackson, TN; a nephew, Dan (Glenda) Deaton of Amory, MS; 2 nieces, Shannon (Larry) Plourde of South Durham, ME and Cheryle (Wayne) Robichaud of Wales Corner, ME; a great niece, Nichole (Craig) Ryan of Arlington, TN; a devoted caregiver, Howard Stevenson of Jackson, TN, who he dearly loved, and numerous other family that he enjoyed visiting with.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Luther and Lillie Irene Deaton; 2 wives, Virginia Case Deaton in 1995 and Hazel Deaton in 2015, both of Jackson, TN; 2 brothers C.L. (Ardis) Deaton of Lisbon Falls, ME and Raymond (Kay) Deaton of Memphis, TN; and a sister, Lucille Deaton.

SERVICES: The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 11:00 am until 1:30 pm in the Jett Center at Englewood Baptist Church with the service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary with Dr. Philip Jett and Dr. Brent Lay officiating. Interment to follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family has requested that memorials be directed to Englewood Baptist Church, 2239 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305 or to the Gideons International, PO Box 173, Jackson, TN 38302.

