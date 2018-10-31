Milan High School gets into Halloween spirit with ‘Punkin Chunkin’ contest
MILAN, Tenn. — Students at Milan High School got into the Halloween spirit with a “punkin chunkin'” contest.
Students took turns chunking 5-pound pumpkins in front of the entire high school.
Three teams spent weeks making the contraptions. They included anvils, weights and even a car engine.
“I figured we would go big or go home,” student Tyler Gwara said. “We went pretty big. I didn’t know how we would get it out of the shop.”
This was the second year for the “Punkin Chunkin'” contest, and organizers said they plan to do it again.