Mugshots : Madison County : 10/30/18 – 10/31/18

1/21 Zachary Swanigan Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed, fugitive-hold for other agency

2/21 Tommy Smith Shoplifting, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/21 Tabitha Benard Violation of probation, schedule II drug violations

4/21 Stacy Garner Failure to appear



5/21 Shomari Peterson Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/21 Shaundell Mercer Failure to comply

7/21 Nikki Newman Failure to comply

8/21 Carlos Savage Assault, failure to appear



9/21 Marilyn Smith Failure to appear

10/21 Larry Horton Jr. Theft over $1,000

11/21 Lakeisha Nelson Violation of probation

12/21 Kenneth Coman Failure to comply



13/21 Julia Polk Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

14/21 Jessica Bishop Fugitive-hold for other agency

15/21 Jeremiah Kirk Schedule I & II drug violations

16/21 Jeffery Thomas Simple domestic assault



17/21 Douglas Robinson Simple domestic assault

18/21 Dawn Pewitte Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/21 Chelsea Holder Shoplifting, schedule II drug violations

20/21 Barbara Canady Violation of community corrections



21/21 Amarr Rowe Aggravated assault











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/30/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/31/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.