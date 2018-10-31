Mugshots : Madison County : 10/30/18 – 10/31/18 October 31, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/21Zachary Swanigan Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Tommy Smith Shoplifting, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Tabitha Benard Violation of probation, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Stacy Garner Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Shomari Peterson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Shaundell Mercer Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Nikki Newman Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Carlos Savage Assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Marilyn Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Larry Horton Jr. Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Lakeisha Nelson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Kenneth Coman Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21Julia Polk Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21Jessica Bishop Fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21Jeremiah Kirk Schedule I & II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Jeffery Thomas Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Douglas Robinson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Dawn Pewitte Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Chelsea Holder Shoplifting, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Barbara Canady Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21Amarr Rowe Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/30/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/31/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore