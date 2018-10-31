One Madison County neighbor speaks out after learning a 3-year-old child was found unresponsive

JACKSON, Tenn–Jennifer Stephenson who lives next door to a home where a child was found unresponsive, Tuesday said she never met her next door neighbors since they moved in.



“Why, why have I never seen a child? I’ve lived here 23 years and I’ve never seen a child at this residence. Never,” said Stephenson.

Madison County deputies arrived at the house, Tuesday after responding to a call at 5:02 p.m, where a 3-year-old child was found unresponsive.

When investigators arrived at the house on Cane Creek Road in south Madison County, Emergency Medical Services were already on the scene.

“So EMS transported the child to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and they in turn pronounced the child deceased at the time,” said Tom Mapes, Public Information Officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said four children were in the home, ages 2, 3, 4 and 7; three girls and one boy.

Stephenson said she questioned seeing toys in the front yard.

“We had passed by here several times and I thought it was real unusual that there was always a bicycle and all summer that bicycle has not moved on that front porch,” said Stephenson.

Deputies said the 4-year-old girl was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and then to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, reportedly suffering from malnutrition.

Investigators also said the other two children didn’t appear to have any health issues.

“You don’t never know what goes on behind closed doors and I guess that’s just one of the things you should step out get to know your neighbors know your surroundings,” said Stephenson. “It was devastating to think that children where there.”

“This is a suspicious death. The child has been sent to Nashville for an autopsy, the case is being jointly worked by the MCSO and TBI,” said Mapes.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the case is still under investigation.