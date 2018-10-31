Stormy Weather for Halloween Night

Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. – Wednesday, October 31st

So far, showers have been few and far between as expected, but later this afternoon and evening we’ll go from scattered thunderstorms to widespread rain overnight as a cold front moves through. This will make for a potential for flooding in West Tennessee and a Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for that very purpose.



TONIGHT

Halloween is here but it hardly feels like the end of October with warm and muggy weather today! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, though the widespread, and non-stop heavy rain is more likely late tonight when parts of West Tennessee could pick up an 1-4″ of rain. Temperatures will still be in the middle to upper 60s Thursday morning.

A wet start to Thursday means a wet start to November! Temperatures in the middle 60s tomorrow morning with be in the lower 50s by the afternoon, so expect falling temperatures and scattered showers throughout the day. Make sure to avoid those flooded roads at all costs as that will be possible during the morning commute. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as we track the storms live, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

