Student receives minor injuries after fluid leak on Chester Co. bus

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — School officials confirm one student sustained minor injuries when a heater fluid line burst Wednesday morning on a Chester County school bus.

Director of Schools Troy Kilzer said the leak occurred near the back of the bus. He said one student sustained minor injuries around the student’s ankles and legs.

The students were removed from the bus and it was taken out of service.

Kilzer said the company that services the buses will inspect the bus to determine whether it will be back in service Thursday.