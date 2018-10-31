Students at Arlington Elementary walk to school

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at Arlington Elementary School in Jackson walked to school on Wednesday.

“The kids loved it. The teachers loved it. They were excited,” said Partner in Education Pal Anita Kay Archer.

Students, teachers and parents walked from the old bowling alley into the school.

“We believe that when we start our day off with energy, and especially healthy energy that comes from breathing and working out and having a great day, it’s going to change how kids handle things today,” Professional school counselor Aimee Evans said.

The kids were greeted by a police officer as well.

“I was at the beginning taking pictures with the police escort with us, to see hundreds of parents and students walking to school,” Archer said.

Even the parents say that taking their child’s hand and walking to school is a great way to start the day.

“It was exciting to walk with the kids and the other kids, and the other parents got involved, so it was a great experience,” Queena Clark said.

“Most of the time kids don’t really want to go to school, but we had a ball and everyone was ready to go to school,” Desmond Ingram said.

“We don’t have too many opportunities to do this kind of stuff with our kids, so it was just a good day on Halloween to get the kids pumped up to go,” Richard Clark said.

Some of them hope to do it again.

“We just really enjoyed it. The teachers, the policemen who came out, they came out and blocked the roads off. We really had a good time, and I look forward to doing it again,” Charlotte Ross said.