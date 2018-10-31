TDOC officers conduct routine checks for annual “Operation Blackout”

JACKSON, Tenn.–While kids were going door to door this Halloween, one group of officers were also out Wednesday evening as well.

The Tennessee Department of Correction was out for their annual “Operation Blackout”, which consists of correctional officers doing a routine check on registered sex offenders in the Jackson area.

Checks were to make sure those offenders are within their home and not dressed in Halloween costumes.

“Plain view walk-through, making sure the porch light is off, that they’re not passing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Also looking to see for other signs of non-compliances,” said Jeremy Buckelew, special caseload director with the Tennessee Dept. of Correction.

Buckelew says they also check for alcohol and minors in the homes. Officers say they planned on visiting dozens of homes across the area as part of the annual effort.