Terry D. Oliver, age 80 of Paris, passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Paris Healthcare Center. His funeral service will be 10:00AM Saturday, November 3, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Veazey and Dr. Trent Bullock of First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at McEvoy Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00PM Friday and after 9:00AM Saturday. Pallbearers will be Jeff Thompson, Justin Oliver, Jason Thompson, Paul McDaniel, John Oliver, Eddie Thompson, Joe Oliver, and Bobby Barton. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wendall Flanagan, Robert Earl Oliver and the Employees of BPU.

Terry D. Oliver was born February 4, 1938 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Lemuel D. Oliver and the late Caroline Barton Oliver. On April 2, 1961 he married Patsy Latimer Oliver and she survives in Paris, TN. He is also survived by a daughter, Donna (Eddie) Thompson of Puryear, TN; two grandchildren: Emma Kate Thompson of Puryear, TN and Cayley (Taylor) Lawley of Jackson, TN; one sister, Kay (Don) Thompson of Nashville, TN; one brother, Jimmy (Jeanie) Oliver of Paris, TN; one niece, Christie (Nick) Fields, and three nephews: Justin (Ginger) Oliver, Jeff (Kelly) Thompson, and Jason (Marie-Josee) Thompson.

Mr. Oliver worked for BPU for 35 years retiring as supervisor of the meter department. He was a member of First Baptist Church and an avid Tennessee sports fan.