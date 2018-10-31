WBBJ Halloween 2018 photo gallery October 31, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/18 The WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News morning crew had a little Halloween fun on Good Morning West Tennessee! Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18 My great-granddaughter Kamreille King from Huntingdon – Submitted by Evelyn Eubank of McKenzie Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18 Like mom like daughter! Paige and Haisley Hicks. Paige works for the U.S. Postal Service – Submitted by Denese Hicks Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18 Like mom like daughter! Paige and Haisley Hicks. Paige works for the U.S. Postal Service – Submitted by Denese Hicks Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18 Brantley Robbins celebrates his first Halloween dressed as a convict – Parents are Rachael Simmons and Patrick Robbins Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18 Some of the WBBJ-TV sales crew teamed up with meteorologist Moe Shamell to bring you the weekend weather forecast! From left are Moe, Kathy Kitzman, Gabe Mudd and Amber Haynes. Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18 Like father like daughter! Masynn Grace aspires to be a THP officer when she gets older. – Submitted by Tanya Atkinson Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18 ZaKari Moore, 6 months, of Jackson celebrates his first Halloween as a baby elephant – Submitted by grandmother Janelle Bush Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18 Aiden, 7, is a dinosaur, and Allie, 5, is the pink Power Ranger – Submitted by their grandmother, Betty Rhodes from Henderson Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18 Batgirl Piper and police officer Jackson Fahs – Submitted by Judy Thomas Harris Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18 3-month-old Greyson Cross’ 1st Halloween – Submitted by Lanice Walker Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18 Roman as Peter Pan, Addison as Wendy Darling, and Chloe as Tinkerbell – Submitted by Jimmy and Teresa Tedford of Henderson Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18 Jack Skellington and his pumpkin baby brother, Eli, 3 years old, and Will, 3 months old, of Huron – Submitted by Deanna Lessenberry Gettings Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18 Steven Anthony Holton III of Humboldt – Submitted by Grandma Brenda Holton Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18 Jalen Mathis of Rutherford as a strong man — Submitted by Jeannie Mathis Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18 Gracie and Brianna Smith of Huntingdon – Submitted by Aunt Brenda Holton Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18 Carter Johnson doing his Deadpool – Submitted by grandmother Tammie Austin Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18 Winnie the Pooh and friends From Lexington – Submitted by Melissa Dixon Show Caption Hide Caption This gallery contains Halloween photos from WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewers, and a few from our crew. Happy Halloween! Categories: Local News, News, Seen On 7 FacebookTwitterPinterestMore