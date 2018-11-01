Chilly Nights Ahead, Scattered Showers Friday Evening

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, November 1st

As expected showers have become more isolated and temperatures have been falling throughout the day! We started with a temperature of 68°F at midnight last night and we’re now in the lower 50s! There’s chilly weather coming for the next few nights but we may not be done with the rain – showers and thunderstorms look possible Friday evening.

TONIGHT

Showers have tapered off in West Tennessee, and while there might be a little rain left this evening, it’ll be mostly dry overnight. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 40s by sunrise Friday morning with clearer skies coming in.

A mix of sun and clouds are forecast for tomorrow with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon and evening in West Tennessee. There’s not a lot of confidence in the forecast for Friday, so tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour outlook, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com