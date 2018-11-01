Democratic candidate for Tennessee governor visits Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Democratic candidate for Tennessee governor is in the Hub City Thursday.

Karl Dean held a news conference at the New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson to discuss medicaid expansion.

He says it’s one of the most pressing issues Tennessee is facing. He says he is concerned with hospital closures, the opioid crisis, creating jobs and providing Tennesseans with health care.

“I’m so concerned with the money we are losing and the people’s lives that can be saved, and the money we could be using to help with the opioid issue that we need to move forward,” Dean said.

Dean is running against Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee.