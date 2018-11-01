Funeral services for Dorothy Elaine Simmons Harvey, age 55, of Cedar Grove, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 12:00 pm at Bible Hill Baptist Church in Parkers Crossroads. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Harvey passed away on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will begin Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Bible Hill Baptist Church in Parkers Crossroads from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.