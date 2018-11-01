Dozens attend storm spotter training program held in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–A day after a tornado warning was issued in Jackson, several people gather to learn how to detect storms in advance.

The Memphis National Weather Service Office conducted a free storm spotter training program in Madison County, Thursday evening.

As a storm spotter, you can be trained to relay information to the weather service that even radar and other equipment may not be able to detect.

Best of all…anyone can become a spotter.

“The more spotters we have, the better the chance of someone being able to see and report something that will help with warnings, and help keeping everybody safe,” said Gary Woodall, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Memphis.

Meteorologists say even if you don’t become an active storm spotter, the information you learn will help keep you safe.