Ms. Evelyn Mae Ruff, age 90, of Springville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at the Plumley Rehabilitation Center. Her body is to be cremated and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Evelyn was born on August 9, 1928 in Livingston County, Illinois to the late Adam Skrobonak and the late Kathryn Branz Skrobonak. She is survived by her daughter: Kathryn Hammock of Arizona; sons: Charles (Peggy) Ruff of Chenoa, Illinois, Robert (Carol) Ruff of Buchanan, Tennessee, and James (Kimberly) Ruff of Washington, Illinois; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Besides her parents Evelyn is also preceded by one sister and one brother.

Ms. Ruff worked in the printing business for 32 years. Her hobbies included cats, raising rabbits, gardening and fishing.