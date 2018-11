Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. After a soggy start to the morning. Steady and heavy rain has shifted east into Middle Tennessee. Behind the cold front, much colder temperatures will filter into the area. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s to upper 40s. There will be a northwest wind around 10-15 mph. There may be a few sprinkles or light rain as cold air advection continues, otherwise just falling temps, breezy and gray skies.