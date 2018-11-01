Gibson County celebrates playoff birth

DYER, Tenn. — After many many years of seeing losing seasons, the Gibson County Pioneers are finally back in the playoffs.

After their win last week against McKenzie, Gibson County secured the #4 seed in Region 7 2A, finishing with a 7-3 record.

A pep rally was held in honor of the team’s accomplishment tonight in the gymnasium of Gibson County High School, and rightfully so. Students, faculty, band members, and fans from the Dyer community came out to support the players and coaches.

Head Coach Cody Finley had a vision for where he wanted to take this team when he began his time at Gibson County 3 years ago. After hours of hard work from his coaching staff and players, he is finally where he wants to be – the postseason.

Gibson County travels to Memphis to take on Fairly tomorrow night at 7:00.