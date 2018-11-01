JMCSS School Board member announces resignation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A recently elected member of the Jackson-Madison County School Board announced Thursday that he is resigning.

Morris Merriweather tells WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News he will resign, effective immediately, from his District 6, position 2 seat on the school board. He was elected in August.

“I wanted to work with other board members to make sure that not some of our children received a quality education, but every child received a public education, and that’s not happening in the Madison County school system,” Merriweather said.

Merriweather served as an administrator in the school system for 23 years before retiring in 2007, according to the school system’s website. He then returned as a substitute teacher for over five years.

