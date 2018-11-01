Mugshots : Madison County : 10/31/18 – 11/01/18

1/17 Frank Hall Theft over $1,000

2/17 Cedric Moten Reckless endangerment

3/17 Charles Cobb Failure to comply

4/17 Dennis Jenkins Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/17 Dontavious Dodd Sex offender registry violations, violation of probation

6/17 Holly Edwards Failure to appear

7/17 James Randle Violation of probation

8/17 James Sweeten Failure to appear



9/17 Jenny Jones Violation of conditions of community supervision

10/17 Joseph Dimarco Shoplifting

11/17 Judeson Patterson Violation of community corrections

12/17 Leanna Ramos Simple domestic assault



13/17 Rufus Irvin Public intoxication

14/17 Samuel Forrester Violation of probation

15/17 Tovon Martin Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/17 Travis Smith Aggravated burglary



17/17 Warren Lowrance Simple domestic assault



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/31/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/01/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.