Mugshots : Madison County : 10/31/18 – 11/01/18 November 1, 2018

Frank Hall Theft over $1,000
Cedric Moten Reckless endangerment
Charles Cobb Failure to comply
Dennis Jenkins Driving on revoked/suspended license
Dontavious Dodd Sex offender registry violations, violation of probation
Holly Edwards Failure to appear
James Randle Violation of probation
James Sweeten Failure to appear
Jenny Jones Violation of conditions of community supervision
Joseph Dimarco Shoplifting
Judeson Patterson Violation of community corrections
Leanna Ramos Simple domestic assault
Rufus Irvin Public intoxication
Samuel Forrester Violation of probation
Tovon Martin Driving on revoked/suspended license
Travis Smith Aggravated burglary
Warren Lowrance Simple domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/31/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/01/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.