Neighborhood comes together to support local synagogue

JACKSON, Tenn. — One neighborhood is coming together to support a local synagogue.

The Lambuth Area Neighborhood Association is asking residents to bring flowers and cards to B’nai Israel Synagogue in west Jackson.

LANA board members say this is their way of showing their support for the 11 lives lost at the Pittsburgh synagogue.

“We believe that it was important for us to encourage not only our neighbors in the LANA area, but the community as well to come together and shower the Congregation B’nai Israel,” Jenci Spradlin said.

Items may be left in front of B’nai Israel, located at 401 West Grand Street, before 7 p.m. Friday.

There will be a service at 7 p.m. Friday at the synagogue that is open to the community.